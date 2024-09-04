Michigan State's Narrow Win Against Florida Atlantic Reflected in Recent Poll
Michigan State narrowly beat Florida Atlantic this past weekend in East Lansing by a score of 16-10. Coach Jonathan Smith’s first game as the Spartans’ head coach had its high and low points in what was a much closer game than anticipated going into the game.
Michigan State’s defense played well, holding Florida Atlantic to under 250 yards. The Spartans’ defense only allowed the Owls to convert on two of 15 third-down attempts and two of five fourth-down attempts. Michigan State also forced two turnovers. Defense was the bright spot for Smith and Michigan State on Friday.
The offense was not as polished but did enough to win the game. Quarterback Aidan Chiles completed 10 of his 24 passes for 114 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams and the running game registered over 100 yards on the day but was still not where Coach Smith would like it to be.
The Associated Press released its latest Top 25 rankings on Tuesday, and unsurprisingly, Michigan State was not ranked among the top 25 teams in the country, nor did it receive a single vote that ranked it in the top 25. Michigan State has a ways to go before it cracks the top 25. However, Smith and the Spartans plan to continue taking baby steps as they gradually regain prominence in the national college football landscape.
It is still very early in the season and Smith’s tenure at Michigan State. The Spartans’ victory against Florida Atlantic was the first of many, but also the first on what will undoubtedly be a marathon, not a race.
Overall, Michigan State looks like a team in the early stages of a rebuild. It opens up Big Ten play this weekend against Maryland, a team that looked impressive in a home win against UConn. Michigan State will have a formidable challenge with Maryland’s quarterback Billy Edwards and the Terrapins’ offense that registered over 600 yards last weekend.
