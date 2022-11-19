Injury Update: Michigan State missing several starters, rotational players vs. Indiana

Michigan State will be without several starters and regular rotation players today against Indiana.

Starting left tackle Jarrett Horst and starting right guard Matt Carrick are not in uniform or warming up for the third consecutive week. Offensive guard Brian Green, the transfer from Washington State, is not in uniform either. However, offensive guard Geno VanDeMark is back in uniform and going through warm-ups for the Spartans.

Michigan State will also be without tight end Tyler Hunt, who was a steady part of the rotation at that position for the Spartans. That will mean extra snaps for Daniel Barker and Maliq Carr today.

Cornerback Ronald Williams is also not in uniform, nor is running back Davion Primm. Defensive ends Jeff Pietrowski and Khris Bogle, both of whom have been 'Out' for the majority of the season, are both not in uniform either.

Running back Harold Joiner is warming up with the defensive backs ahead of the game, which speaks to the depth concerns that MSU has on defense.

Michigan State is also still without the eight players who were suspended indefinitely following the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium.