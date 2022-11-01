MSU Football Suspends 4 More, Bringing Total To 8

Michigan State football announced Tuesday evening that four additional Spartans had been suspended indefinitely for their involvement in the postgame events which occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium.

Defensive ends Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright, as well as cornerbacks Justin White and Malcolm Jones are the four new players who have been added to the list of suspended players, which now totals eight players.

They join previously suspended players Angelo Grose (safety), Zion Young (defensive end), Khary Crump (cornerback) and Itayvion "Tank" Brown (linebacker) — who were suspended late Sunday night.

Michigan State athletics, co-signed by athletic director Alan Haller and head football coach Mel Tucker, released a statement alongside the news of the additional suspensions.

All eight players are suspended indefinitely, awaiting the outcome of the on-going law enforcement investigation associated with the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium.

Windmon, a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, is the biggest loss of the eight suspended players. The transfer from UNLV leads the nation with six forced fumbles, and had also racked up 49 tackles, including 10.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks, three pass breakups and an interception.

White and Wright have been rotational players for the Spartans this season, having played in each game. Jones, a true freshman, has played in three games this season and will likely redshirt.

Michigan State's full statement can be read below:

“Michigan State University athletics and the football program are committed to the highest level of sportsmanship. As we continue to gather and review electronic evidence of the altercations between Michigan State and University of Michigan student-athletes on October 29, 2022, we are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright. The suspensions are effective immediately.

“We are transparently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor. We will continue to take appropriate action in this matter as we learn more. The student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed.

“The heath and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, personnel, and the Spartan community is our number one priority.

“Thank you for your continued collaboration and support as we move forward together.”