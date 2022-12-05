Michigan State loses two more defensive linemen to transfer portal

Over the last two days, Michigan State has lost three defensive lineman to the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2022 college football season.

On Monday, D-linemen Jalen Hunt and Dashaun Mallory each entered their name into the portal, joining teammate Michael Fletcher, who made his transfer intentions known on Sunday.

Hunt, a member of Michigan State's 2019 recruiting class, redshirted his first year in East Lansing, and with the free COVID-year in 2020 he will have three years of eligibility remaining. In 23 career games, Hunt recorded 19 tackles, including two tackles for loss.

Mallory, meanwhile, signed with Michigan State in 2018 and also redshirted his first season. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. In 27 career games, Mallory recorded 44 tackles, including five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, to go along with one pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

With Fletcher, Hunt and Mallory all entering the portal, and All-Big Ten honoree Jacob Slade off to the NFL Draft, Michigan State has multiple roster holes to fill along the defensive line. This is something that just about every program across the country will deal with in the transfer portal era. Expect head coach Mel Tucker and his staff to be active in the portal once again this offseason to fill some of these spots.

In terms of players already on Michigan State's roster, redshirt sophomore Simeon Barrow and redshirt freshman Derrick Harmon were the primary defensive tackles for the Spartans in 2022, with Slade battling through injuries. Those two guys are a solid foundation to build the position group upon.

Redshirt sophomore Avery Dunn and redshirt junior Maverick Hansen provide experienced depth, and true freshman and former four-star prospect Alex VanSumeren figures to play a bigger role for the Spartans in 2023 as well.

Michigan State is also recruiting the defensive line well under the combined efforts of D-line coach Marco Coleman and pash rush specialist Brandon T. Jordan. Currently, the Spartans have four-star defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe and Jalen Thompson committed to their 2023 recruiting class.

Spartan Nation will continue to monitor MSU's transfer portal departures and additions as the offseason continues.