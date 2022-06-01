Skip to main content

Michigan State tight ends: One thing I like, one thing I don't

With Connor Heyward's departure, the Spartans are looking at options to fill that void

Summer conditioning in underway for Michigan State football, as the Spartans begin to prepare for fall camp and, eventually, the season-opener on Sept. 2 against Western Michigan.

Spartan Nation is preparing for Year 3 of the Mel Tucker era as well, bu looking at every position group on Michigan State's roster and pointing out one thing we like, one thing we don't and something to keep an eye on.

Today, we look at a position that lost a big contributor to the NFL Draft, but has options to fill the void: Tight End

One Thing I Like

I like the options that Michigan State has at tight end, even with Connor Heyward off to the NFL in Pittsburgh.

Redshirt sophomore Maliq Carr got his feet wet with the program last season, playing in 12 games and finishing the year with eight catches for 135 yards. His production picked up dramatically in the back-half of the season, with seven catches for 128 yards in the last six games of the season.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder has barely scratch the surface in terms of his potential. He's athletic, he's strong and has good to very good speed for a tight end. Carr is a popular candidate to be Michigan State's "breakout player" in 2022.

Head coach Mel Tucker also hit the transfer market hard this offseason and landed several potential contributors, including Illinois graduate transfer Daniel Barker at tight end. It was a great move to add a seasoned veteran to the tight end room one season after a veteran like Connor Heyward departed for the pros.

Barker played in 44 games for the Fighting Illini, compiling 64 receptions for 827 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last season in 11 games, he had 18 receptions for 202 yards and four touchdowns. Barker provides a proven, reliable option at tight end for the Spartans.

Additionally, Michigan State has another veteran in former punter-turned-tight end Tyler Hunt, who had 14 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown last season for the Spartans. In 2020, his first season playing tight end, Hunt had eight catches for 78 yards, and a one-yard touchdown run against Iowa.

Hunt is a guy that Tucker and tight end coach Ted Gilmore can put on the field an expect to get the job done. He's shown that over the last two seasons at the position.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Connor Heyward was an important guy to have in the locker room over the past several seasons, at both running back and tight end. His presence will be missed, but Michigan State has options for replacing his production at the tight end position.

One Thing I Don't

There aren't many negative things that come to mind with this position group. As stated above, I like the options that the Spartans have here.

If I had to point out one thing, it would be to question if Michigan State has a true "difference-maker" at the position. We've seen programs like Notre Dame and Michigan produce difference-makers at tight end — true go-to weapons in an offense.

I think Maliq Carr could develop into that this season, but we'll have to wait and see if that becomes reality.

Michigan State has not produced a tight end who was drafted by an NFL franchise since Dion Sims in 2013. It's a position that the Spartans have plenty of room for improvement.

One Thing To Keep An Eye On

Michigan State added a pair of tight ends to the roster in the 2022 recruiting class in three-stars Jack Nickel and Michael Masunas.

Nickel was an early-enrollee and was able to go through spring practice with the program. That will give him a head-start heading into his true freshman season in 2022.

It will be interesting to see how far the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder climbs up the depth chart this fall, and if he gets an opportunity to get on the field and showcase his abilities. That could be difficult given the depth that the Spartans have at the position, but I'm intrigued by Nickel's potential.

In Case You Missed It

This article is part of a series examining every position group on Michigan State's roster. You can find the other position groups that Spartan Nation has already covered here: (Quarterbacks, Running backs, Wide Receiver, Offensive Line, Tight End).

Twitter: @mlounsberry_SI

USATSI_17066407_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State offensive line: One thing I like, one thing I don't

By Matthew LounsberryMay 31, 2022
USATSI_17431487_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State wide receivers: One thing I like, one thing I don't

By Matthew LounsberryMay 29, 2022
USATSI_15199212_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State running backs: One thing I like, one thing I don't

By Matthew LounsberryMay 27, 2022
USATSI_17106103_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State quarterbacks: One thing I like, one thing I don't

By Matthew LounsberryMay 26, 2022
USATSI_17931286_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Tom Izzo says Michigan State's roster 'pretty well set' for 2022-23 season

By Matthew LounsberryMay 25, 2022
USATSI_18101826_168388427_lowres
Football

Where Michigan State ranks in ESPN's updated SP+ advanced analytics rankings

By Matthew LounsberryMay 24, 2022
RuckerTop7
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State makes 'Top 7' for four-star defensive back Chance Rucker

By Kenny JordanMay 24, 2022
USATSI_15172260_168388427_lowres
Football

EXCLUSIVE: Michigan State TE Tyler Hunt talks goals for 2022, including another win over Michigan

By Matthew LounsberryMay 22, 2022