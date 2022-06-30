Four-star safety King Mack commits to Penn State over MSU

Michigan State has been strong on the recruiting trail this summer, but the Spartans weren't able to reel in four-star safety prospect King Mack.

On Thursday, the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas product committed to Penn State in a two-way battle between the Nittany Lions and Spartans.

Mack is rank No. 23 among safety prospects and the No. 264 overall player in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's ranked No. 57 in the state of Florida.

While the result of this recruitment is a disappointment for Michigan State, the Spartans have several other targets at the safety position.

MSU is a finalist for four-star S Avery Stuart, who announced his 'Top 6' on Monday. The Montgomery Alabama Christian Academy product is ranked the No. 12 safety and No. 197 overall prospect in the country, and comes in as the No. 16 player out of the state of Alabama according to 247Sports.

The Spartans are also in the hunt for four-star S Jayden Bonsu out of Hillside (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep, who is down to his 'Top 5' and has Aug. 20 set as his decision date. Bonsu is ranked as the No. 24 safety and No. 272 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He's also considered the third-best player from his home state.

Secondaries coach Harlon Barnett has put Michigan State in a good position to land one or both of these guys in the near future.