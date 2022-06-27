Michigan State is in the final grouping for two of their top safety targets, as the Spartans continue to recruit the secondary relentlessly.

On Sunday, four-star Montgomery Alabama Christian Academy defensive back Avery Stuart included Michigan State in his 'Top 6' finalists alongside Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, Auburn and Arkansas. The 6-foot-2, 174-pound prospect is set to make his final decision on July 6.

This comes just days after four-star safety Jayden Bonsu included MSU in his 'Top 5' finalists, and it's clear that MSU secondaries coach Harlon Barnett have been working overtime to get the Spartans into great spots in these recruitments.

Stuart is ranked the No. 12 safety and No. 197 overall prospect in the country, and comes in as the No. 16 player out of the state of Alabama according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

There aren't currently any crystal ball predictions in for Stuart, who took official visits to Kentucky (June 10) and Florida State (June 24) earlier this month.

Official visit season this month has proven fruitful for Michigan State, as the Spartans have added five commitments to the six verbal pledges they had coming into June.

Following the first two weekends of the month, Michigan State landed commitments from four-star cornerback Chance Rucker, four-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell, four-star linebacker Jordan Hall, four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton and four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin.

Mel Tucker and his staff are building one of MSU's best recruiting classes in recent memory. The Spartans' 11 verbal pledges, eight of which come from four-star prospects, has Michigan State's 2023 class currently ranked No. 16 in the country.

MSU signed a total of five four-star prospects in the class of 2022, and has not exceeded that number of four-star signees in one class since 2016, when nine four-star prospects pledged to the Spartans. Michigan State has positioning itself to exceed that number in this cycle if momentum continues.

Twitter: @mlounsberry_SI