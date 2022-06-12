Four-star, Top 200 Linebacker Commits To Spartans While On Official Visit
Michigan State football is on fire on the recruiting trail, as the Spartans picked up another commitment from an official visitor this weekend.
Four-star linebacker Jordan Hall, out of prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., announced his verbal pledge to the Spartans on Saturday evening.
Hall visited Florida last weekend, and has upcoming official visits to Michigan (June 14), Notre Dame (June 17) and North Carolina (June 24) later this month. Despite those upcoming visits, Hall saw enough in East Lansing this weekend to commit to Michigan State on the spot.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound prospect is ranked No. 194 nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Hall is listed as the No. 14 linebacker in the country, and the No. 39 player in the state of Florida.
Hall, a native of Virginia, had offers from about 20 FBS programs, but Michigan State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Scottie Hazelton went to work on the talented linebacker prospect and reeled him in. Special teams coordinator and nickelbacks coach Ross Els assisted with this recruitment.
Hall, who was one of 14 official vistors in East Lansing this weekend, is the third player to sign with the Spartans in the last four days. Four-star corner Chance Rucker and four-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell gave their verbal commitments to MSU after visiting last weekend.
Michigan State now has nine commitments in the 2023 recruiting class, six of which are rated as four-star prospects. The Spartans signed five four-stars in the class of 2022, which was more than Michigan State's three previous recruiting classes combined.
The Spartans have not signed more than five four-stars in one class since 2016, when former head coach Mark Dantonio used the momentum of his third Big Ten Championship to sign nine four-star prospects.
Michigan State's 2023 class is currently ranked No. 14 in the country by 247Sports' Team Rankings.
Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023
- Four-star DL Andrew Depaepe; Pleasant Valley High School; Bettendorf, Iowa; No. 160 nationally, No. 23 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Iowa
- Four-star LB Jordan Hall; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 194 nationally, No. 14 Linebacker, No. 39 in state of Florida
- Four-star WR Demitrius Bell; Blackman High School; Murfreesboro, Tenn.; No. 332 nationally, No. 23 Wide Receiver; No. 8 in state of Tennessee
- Four-star TE Brennan Parachek; Dexter High School; Dexter, Mich.; No. 338 nationally, No. 18 tight end, No. 6 in state of Michigan
- Four-star CB Chance Rucker; Ryan High School; Denton, Texas; No. 347 nationally, No. 35 cornerback; No. 59 in state of Texas
- Four-star RB Kedrick Reescano; New Caney High School; New Caney, Texas; No. 361 nationally, No. 23 running back; No. 62 in state of Texas
- Three-star IOL Johnathan Slack; Martin Luther King High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 494 nationally, No. 34 interior offensive lineman, No. 12 in state of Michigan
- Three-star QB Bo Edmundson; Lake Travis High School; Austin, Texas; No. 713 nationally, No. 34 quarterback, No. 121 in state of Texas
- Three-star CB Eddie Pleasant III; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 841 nationally, No. 74 cornerback; No. 120 in state of Florida