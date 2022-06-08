Four-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell commits to Michigan State

Blackman (Murfressboro, Ten.) 2023 wide receiver Demitrius Bell has committed to Michigan State over 19 offers including Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Pittsburgh. The four-star becomes the second commitment this week coming off last weeks official visit in East Lansing.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect has a big play ability and becomes dangerous once the ball is in his hands with elite speed and a quick burst. His ability to play a true "slot" receiver makes him a valuable asset to the 2023 class.

Mel Tucker and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins were able to secure a top target at the position after just the first weekend of official visits and now look to add another at the end of this month.

The addition of Bell to the 2023 class strengthens the class to the 14th ranked class on the 247sports composite team rankings. Bell is the second highest rated commit behind defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe.