Spartan Nation's Big Ten Power Rankings — Week 2

The Big Ten Conference had a good showing in Week 1, going undefeated in non-conference games this past weekend.

There were, however, a trio of games that feature two Big Ten teams squaring off against one another, and that has created some reshuffling in our Power Rankings heading into Week 2.

To be clear, power rankings are going to be based on very short-term results and momentum. These rankings do not reflect where I expect each Big Ten program to finish in the league standings. Instead, power rankings are mostly based what each program has looked like recently.

Without further ado, let’s get started:

14.) Nebraska

Last Week: 13

Week 1 result: Win, 38-17, vs. North Dakota

Record: 1-1

Comments: The Cornhuskers picked up their first win of the season on Saturday, but didn’t do it in very convincing fashion against an FCS opponent. Nebraska was in a dog fight for much of the first three quarters, before finally putting some distance between themselves and the Fighting Hawks. The Cornhuskers have been wholly unimpressive early this season.

Next Opponent: Georgia Southern (1-0)

13.) Northwestern

Last Week: 12

Week 1 result: Bye

Record: 1-0

Comments: The Wildcats had a bye in Week 1 after getting their season started with a Week 0 win over Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland. Northwestern moves down a spot this week more because of what other Big Ten teams did, rather than some short-coming of their own.

Next Opponent: Duke (1-0)

12.) Illinois

Last Week: 10

Week 1 result: Loss, 23-20, at Indiana

Record: 1-1

Comments: The Fighting Illini led Indiana for the majority of the second half on Friday night, including a 20-16 lead with just over two minutes left in the game. However, the Hoosiers rallied with a game-winning touchdown drive and Illinois was sent home with their first loss of the year.

Next Opponent: Virginia (1-0)

11.) Indiana

Last Week: 14

Week 1 result: Win, 23-20, vs. Illinois

Record: 1-0

Comments: The Hoosiers get a little bump in their power ranking after starting their season with an in-conference victory over the Fighting Illini. Indiana was the only Big Ten team to go winless in conference play in 2021, so you can be sure it feels good for head coach Tom Allen to get that minkey off his back.

Next Opponent: Idaho (0-1)

10.) Rutgers

Last Week: 11

Week 0 result: Win, 22-21, at Boston College

Record: 1-0

Comments: In the grand scheme of college football, the Scarlet Knights win at Boston College this Saturday doesn't seem like a big deal. However, that was an important victory for Rutgers, who has to play each of the powers of the Big Ten East as well as Iowa and Minnesota out of the West division. With the Scarlet Knights seeking bowl eligibility, this was a needed victory and a confidence-booster for this program.

Next Opponent: Wagner (0-1)

9.) Maryland

Last Week: 9

Week 1 result: Win, 31-10, vs. Buffalo

Record: 1-0

Comments: The Terrapins handled their business against an over-matched MAC team in Buffalo, so they stay right where they started the season in our power rankings.

Next Opponent: Charlotte (0-2)

8.) Iowa

Last Week: 4

Week 1 result: Win, 7-3, vs. South Dakota State

Record: 1-0

Comments: Wow... The Hawkeyes have a ton of work to do if they're going to have any success on offense in 2022. Iowa's offense scored 3 points against an FCS opponent, and needed two safeties from its defense to beat the Jackrabbits. As a result, the Hawkeyes take a tumble in our power rankings. Just a dreadful offensive showing in Iowa City.

Next Opponent: Iowa State (1-0)

7.) Purdue

Last Week: 7

Week 1 result: Loss, 35-31, vs. Penn State

Record: 0-1

Comments: The Boilermakers overcame a 21-10 halftime deficit to take a second-half lead over Penn State, but Purdue was not able to put the game away late in the fourth quarter and the Nittany Lions scored a touchdown with less than a minute left to steal one in West Lafayette. Purdue looks like a decent football team, but they'll have to bounce back from a disappointing result in Week 1.

Next Opponent: Indiana State (1-0)

6.) Penn State

Last Week: 8

Week 1 result: Win, 35-31, at Purdue

Record: 1-0

Comments: The Nittany Lions were favored and expected to win at Purdue on Thursday, but it was still an important victory for this program. Penn State is coming off a 7-6 record in 2021, and that simply isn't good enough for James Franklin and Co. Now, the Nittany Lions still have issues to shore up, most notably along their offensive line, but Penn State is off to a solid start.

Next Opponent: Ohio (1-0)

5.) Wisconsin

Last Week: 5

Week 1 result: Win, 38-0, vs. Illinois State

Record: 1-0

Comments: Not much to see here. The Badgers did what they ought to do to an FCS opponent. Wisconsin's true sophomore tailback Braelon Allen is a stud, and he'll be a player to watch all season in this conference. Quarterback Graham Mertz was efficient and effective, which is good news for the Badgers as well.

Next Opponent: Washington State (1-0)

4.) Minnesota

Last Week: 4

Week 1 result: Win, 38-0, vs. New Mexico State

Record: 1-0

Comments: Kind of another ho-hum result here. The Golden Gophers did exactly what they were supposed to do in this one, and got an easy win in their season-opener. I expect Minnesota to be a serious contender for the Big Ten West division, led by quarterback Tanner Morgan and tailback Mohamed Ibrahim.

Next Opponent: Western Illinois (0-1)

3.) Michigan State

Last Week: 3

Week 1 result: Win, 35-13, vs. Western Michigan

Record: 1-0

Comments: I briefly considered bumping the Spartans down one spot in favor of Minnesota, but Western Michigan is a better team than New Mexico State, so Michigan State holds its position at No. 3 in our power rankings. There are certainly things that head coach Mel Tucker will want to clean up going into Week 2, and MSU suffered a pair of significant injuries to their defense in Darius Snow and Xavier Henderson. However, the Spartans' pass-rush was excellent against the Broncos, and the offense flashed its potential as well.

Next Opponent: Western Michigan

2.) Michigan

Last Week: 1

Week 1 result: Win, 51-7, vs. Colorado State

Record: 1-0

Comments: We're starting to sound like a broken record here, but this was another result that was plain expected. The Wolverines mauled Colorado State on their way to an easy victory in Week 1. Incumbent starting quarterback Cade McNamara failed to impress however, and Michigan's quarterback situation remains in flux with former 5-star J.J. McCarthy set to start in Week 2. That's something to keep an eye on while the Wolverines continue to roll through one of the worst non-conference schedules among Power 5 programs.

Next Opponent: Hawaii (0-2)

1.) Ohio State

Last Week: 2

Week 1 result: Win, 21-10, vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

Record: 1-0

Comments: It didn't take long for the Buckeyes to reclaim the top spot in our power rankings. Ohio State had the most impressive victory of any team in the conference in Week 1, knocking off the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish. It was surprising to see the Buckeyes struggle offensively against Notre Dame — the injury to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba played a factor — but credit the Irish defense for their effort. However, Ohio State looked improved on the defensive side of the football, and if that comes to fruition it will be bad news for the rest of the Big Ten.

Next Opponent: Arkansas State (1-0)