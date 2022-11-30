Michigan State TE Daniel Barker declares for 2023 NFL Draft

After four years at Illinois, and transferring to Michigan State for one season in East Lansing, tight end Daniel Barker has exhausted his college eligibility and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Barker took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his gratitude to Michigan State for allowing him to wear the Green and White in his final collegiate season.

"Spartan Nation: First off, I want to thank God. This would not have been possible without him," Barker wrote. "The year I've spent in East Lansing is one I'll never forget. I want to thank Coach Tucker, Coach Gilmore and the entire staff for the opportunity to be a Spartan."

"To my teammates, thank you for welcoming me in from day one. I wouldn't have wanted to spend my last year playing alongside anyone else. With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be pursuing my dreams of playing at the next level and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Go Green!"

In his lone season at Michigan State, Barker had 21 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns. He finishes his collegiate career with 85 receptions for 1,066 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Barker joins MSU wide receiver Jayden Reed, who announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft earlier this week. Those are the only two Spartans thus far to declare their intention of turning pro.