Michigan State Spartans in the NFL: Ameer Speed
Former Michigan State defensive back Ameer Speed had an interesting rookie season.
Drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Speed was released by the club in October after playing five games with the Pats. He recorded three tackles in New England and primarily played on special teams.
Speed had a rather underwhelming 2023 preseason, tallying just one tackle.
Just a day after being released, Speed was claimed off of waivers by the Indianapolis Colts. He would play eight games for the Colts, with whom he posted nine tackles, including one for a loss.
Speed, again, spent the majority of his playing time on special teams with Indianapolis, playing just two defensive snaps.
The former Spartan hasn't earned much of an opportunity yet in the league, but that could change now that he has a full season under his belt.
Speed is too talented to only be playing on special teams. He will need to prove that this summer in training camp and the preseason.
Speed played five seasons for the Georgia Bulldogs, where he was part of the 2021 national title team. He would transfer to Michigan State for his final collegiate season.
In his lone season as a Spartan, Speed registered 62 tackles, 1.0 for loss and five passes defensed in 12 games. His tackle total was the fourth-most on the team. He was one of three Spartans to be drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Speed ultimately totaled 87 tackles, 1.0 for loss and six passes defensed in his six collegiate seasons.
