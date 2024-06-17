Michigan State Spartans in the NFL: Taybor Pepper
Former Michigan State long snapper Taybor Pepper continues to prove to be valuable for the San Francisco 49ers.
Pepper has played every game for the 49ers over the last three seasons and has been part of their three-straight runs to the NFC title game, including their journey to last season's Super Bowl, where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs.
After his four years of starting as the Spartans' long snapper, Pepper played four games for the Green Bay Packers in 2017 before going the entire 2018 season without seeing the field as he tried out several times for another shot at the league.
He would finally find a home with the Miami Dolphins, where he played all 16 games during the 2019 season. Miami would release Pepper the following April.
The former Spartan then landed in San Francisco, where he has been ever since. While his role isn't as significant as other starters on the team, he has had the luxury of playing for one of the NFC's top teams in recent years.
Pepper finished his career at Michigan State tied for the most games played in program history with 54. The Spartan long snapper was part of the peak Mark Dantonio era, in which he contributed to Michigan State's trip to the College Football Playoff, its 2013 Rose Bowl win, and its two Big Ten titles in three years.
In the 2014 season, his junior year, Pepper helped lead Michigan State's special teams unit to a program-best 72 made extra points.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.