Raequan Williams Michigan State NFL Draft Scouting Report

East Lansing, MI— As the 2020 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday night, several Michigan State players are hoping to hear their names called during the three-day event. The Spartans expect to extend their streak of having a player selected to 80 consecutive years of the National Football League common draft.

One of the candidates to be the first Michigan State player off the board this weekend is defensive tackle Raequan Williams, who is projected to be a mid-round selection.

A 6-foot-4, 303-pound defensive tackle, Williams has been an essential piece to the Spartans’ defense during his collegiate career, starting 42 consecutive games, the longest such streak at Michigan State under Mark Dantonio.

Spartan Nation spoke with an anonymous NFL scout about Williams draft prospects, and the scout said that Williams’ character and effort level could lead to Williams having a long NFL career.

“Nothing not to like about this kid. Complete player, high motor. Great character, on the character side of our board, we have him listed as a top-five player. Of all the Spartans in this year’s draft, I would not be surprised to still see him playing and producing at a high level in 10 years. We think he could end up being a sleeper and a steal for any team.”

Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson ranks Williams as the No. 203 player in this year’s draft on his Top 255 Big Board 3.0 and projects Williams to be drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the 7th round (No. 236 overall). Williams also received a round 6-7 grade from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.

During his time at Michigan State, Williams proved to be one of Michigan State’s most reliable and consistent players as he finished his career with 160 tackles and 11.5 sacks in his four seasons.

