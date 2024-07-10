REPORT: Huge News Increases Michigan State's Chances of Reaching Bowl Game in Coach Jonathan Smith's First Season
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith are in the beginning stages of what they hope will be a relatively quick rebuilding of Michigan State’s football program. Coach Smith and his coaching staff have had more than a few difficulties since arriving in East Lansing but have handled things well overall.
Smith and Michigan State have received negative expectations for the upcoming season. However, recent confirmation from a conference commissioner could significantly change their outlook this season. Smith and the Spartans undoubtedly have one of the most challenging schedules this season in the Big Ten and the country.
Their demanding schedule leaves little room for error if Smith and Michigan State hope to win six games and advance to a bowl game this season. While Michigan State has had a productive offseason, especially in the transfer portal, it has a brutal stretch of games that could easily see it lose four straight games. It could even lose five consecutive games if it loses on the road at Boston College.
Because of this, Michigan State will need to be nearly perfect in its remaining games if it hopes to reach a bowl game. While Smith and the Spartans will have more competition during the regular season, as the Big Ten added four new teams, Michigan State will not have to compete against those schools for bids to Big Ten-affiliated bowl games this season or next.
Brett McMurphy of the Action Network reported that Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark recently confirmed that the four teams that joined the Big Ten will not be eligible to play in the league’s bowl games this year or next. Yormak also confirmed that the schools leaving the Pac-12 will continue playing Pac-12-affiliated bowls during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.
Yormak’s confirmation is significant for Smith and Michigan State, as they are potentially expected to reach the six-win mark this season. Michigan State's not having to compete with the likes of USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington for a Big Ten-affiliated game could be just enough to help it reach a bowl game in Smith’s first season in East Lansing, which, of course, would be a huge success for him and his coaching staff.
