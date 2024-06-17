REPORT: Prediction Has Michigan State Football Defying Most Odds
Michigan State football is being heavily slept on heading into the 2024 season, and perhaps rightfully so.
The Spartans come off back-to-back seasons of not making a bowl game, and there's no telling if Coach Jonathan Smith is going to change that in his first season at the helm. And with other powerhouses like Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten, the road to get back to bowl status isn't going to get any easier.
Sportsbooks like BetMGM and FanDuel have the Spartans' win total at 4.5, while DraftKings and Caears have the bar set at 5.
Carter Bahns of 247Sports believes Michigan State will surpass those low expectations.
In a recent article predicting every Big Ten team's final standings in the conference, Bahns has the Spartans finishing with an even 6-6 record and a 12th-place finish in the conference. He has them losing to Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, Iowa, Michigan and Rutgers.
Here's what Bahns had to say about Michigan State:
"Michigan State is a prime example of how much the transfer portal can aid a rebuilding project in college football's new era. Jonathan Smith brought with him from Oregon State some of his top young talent, particularly in potential star quarterback Aidan Chiles and prolific tight end Jack Velling — a tandem that projects to cause problems through the air right out of the gate. The Spartans' 2023 results under an interim staff must be entirely thrown out in gauging 2024 upside, and with a proven program-builder in Smith at the helm, Michigan State could get a nice start on the road to eventual Big Ten title contention."
You can read Bahns' entire predictions here.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.