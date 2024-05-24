Top 5 Transfers Who Could Have the Most Impact for Michigan State Football in 2024
The Michigan State Spartans have had plenty of success in the transfer portal. The Green and White currently sit 12th in the transfer class rankings, per 247Sports. The Spartans have 24 commits with an average player grade of 87.5. The Spartans' transfer class is ranked higher than national powerhouse Georgia, West Coast Big Ten addition USC, and reigning national champion Michigan.
Jonathan Smith is clearly building something special in East Lansing, and many of the transfers can likely make an impact in Year 1.
These are the five transfers with the potential to make the biggest impact in 2024:
1. Aidan Chiles, Quarterback
The most touted player in this transfer class -- who happens to play the most important position in the sport. The hype Chiles has garnered since his arrival in December is unlike anything any new quarterback has had in East Lansing. Chiles played a limited amount of snaps last season as a true freshman under Smith at Oregon State -- but the talent and playmaking ability is evident. Chiles has a strong arm and his ability as a runner makes him a true dual-threat quarterback. He is one of the better Big Ten quarterbacks and there are whispers of Heisman Trophy -- and he hasn't even played a snap against a defense other than his own.
2. Wayne Matthews III, Linebacker
The Old Dominion transfer won't just bolster the second level for Michigan State. Matthews will straight up make it better. The four-star transfer was the No. 4 linebacker in the portal, per 247Sports, and the No. 87 overall. Last season, he had 135 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. The 6-foot-2, 227-pound linebacker might just be a pro prospect, too, thanks to his ability in coverage along with downhill run-stuffing. Matthews joins Spartans veterans Cal Haladay and Jordan Hall and fellow transfers Jordan Turner and Semaj Bridgeman to elevate the Spartan linebacker corps to what could be one of the team's deepest positions.
3. Tanner Miller, Interior Offensive Lineman
Miller was named a second-team All-American by ESPN.com. He was first-team All-Pac-12, and he started every game last season in the interior. The sixth-year senior will be a plug-and-play guy on Day 1, and he can help anchor an offensive line looking to prove itself in 2024.
4. Jack Velling, Tight End
Velling was a huge addition for the Spartans -- and another Beaver that followed Smith from Corvallis. Velling will start and likely impact games on Day 1. The four-star transfer was the No. 11 tight end in the portal, and No. 146 overall, per 247Sports.
They wrote, "He's a natural pass catcher, soft hands that catch everything, he can pluck the ball out of the air, adjust to under and overthrown ball, set himself and stick his foot in the dirt and go. As a blocker, he uses great technique, keeps his feet chopping and can nullify his defender."
Velling will a huge weapon for Michigan State in the red zone.
5. Ed Woods, Cornerback
Losing four cornerbacks to the portal hurt -- but Woods' addition makes it feel a lot better. Woods has length and physicality -- and he's refined at the position.
247Sports wrote, "Boasts strong ball skills, ability to track the ball ... Good at diagnosing plays and reading the quarterback. Good not great speed, but consistently recovers and shows fluid hips and a smooth backpedal. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter." Woods will likely come in and a big-time contributor the Spartans' defense.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.