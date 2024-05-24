Michigan State Hockey Loses Big Recruit in Cullen Potter
The Michigan State Spartans' hockey renaissance under Coach Adam Nightingale has been well underway -- the school's first-ever outright and tournament Big Ten championships mark a season to remember in 2023. The revival of Michigan State hockey has no doubt been the doing of Nightingale and his stellar recruiting.
Artyom Lehshunov was a stellar grab for Nightingale, as Lehshunov was widely considered to be a Top 5 National Hockey League draft pick before he even stepped on the ice for the Green and White. Cullen Potter, the National Training Development Team standout who was slated to be the next big Spartan hockey recruit under Nightingale, decommitted on Tuesday, per a report from Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald.
On Wednesday, Arizona State hockey announced it had signed Potter.
Potter was a standout on the NTDP's Under-17 Team, which he led in scoring. Potter scored 17 goals with 29 assists for 46 points in just 54 games. He had four power-play goals and two game-winning goals. Potter contributed for Team USA at the World Hockey Challenge U-17 tournament, scoring 8 points in seven games.
Potter also had success on the Dallas Stars Elite U-16 team. He scored 43 goals in 52 games.
Potter is considered a top prospect in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound center was one of the top 2007-born forwards in the draft. Puck Preps had him ranked at No. 5.
In a way-too-early mock draft, The New York Times had Potter No. 16 in the draft.
Potter originally committed to Michigan State in September.
Michigan State still has plenty of talent on the way. Defenseman Dryden Allen was a significant pick-up for Nightingale. A young, talented 2007-born two-way defenseman, Allen plays a complete 200-foot game and is the son of Seattle Kraken scout Andrew Allen.
Forward Austin Baker, a Michigan native, is another 2007-born commit that the Spartans are excited for. Prospects by Sports Illustrated touted Baker:
"He has elite, game breaking speed and quickness, and when coupled with his laser of a wrist shot, can be an offensive juggernaut. Baker is one of those players who is capable of making everyone around him a better player, and is an aficionado on the power play."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.