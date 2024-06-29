Michigan State's Artyom Levshunov Goes No. 2 Overall in NHL Draft
Michigan State hockey's 2024 success translated to the first round of the NHL Draft on Friday when Spartan defenseman ArytoM Levshunov was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 2 pick.
Levshunov became just the second Spartan to ever be selected at No. 2, joining Craig Simpson in 1985, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins. The following year, Michigan State legend Joe Murphy went No. 1 to the Detroit Red Wings.
Levshunov was a freshman this past season. He turned in a monster campaign, being named the All-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. He was also selected to the All-Big Ten First Team.
The 18-year-old defenseman also finished as a top 10 finalist for the Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year Award. He scored 35 points -- 26 assists and nine goals -- in 40 games this past season.
Levshunov's point total was tied for second among freshmen defensemen nationally. He finished 11th in the country among all freshmen.
"We're proud of Arty and how hard he has worked for this moment," said Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale, per Michigan State Athletics. "It's a dream come true for a young hockey player to experience what he did tonight. We're incredibly thankful for what he's done for our program the last year and looking forward to watching his continued development."
The 2024 NHL Draft is being held at Sphere in Las Vegas. Today is Day 2 of the draft, which includes rounds 2 through 7.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.