Why 2024 NHL Draft Was Huge For Spartans, Big 10 Hockey
The Michigan State Spartans hockey team had a run for the ages this past season, and it is only a sign of things to come for the Spartans under head coach Adam Nightingale.
Trey Augustine was superb in net and he was an integral part of Team USA's World Juniors gold medal as well as the Green and White on the way to the school's first-ever outright and tournament Big Ten championships. Defenseman Artyom Levshunov was touted from the beginning as a top-five pick in the draft before he even put a skate to ice in Munn Ice Arena.
Now, it has all been validated for the Spartans. Levshunov was the second-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, selected by the Chicago Blackhawks. Levshunov was the first of four Spartans taken in the draft, both established and soon to join, and 12 players from the Big Ten conference overall.
Defenseman Patrick Geary was selected No. 172 by the Buffalo Sabres. Geary was the overtime hero in the Big Ten championship game against Michigan. He had five goals and eight assists on the season.
Two Spartans yet to suit up for the Green and White were selected, defenseman Lucas VanVliet and center Austin Baker. VanVliet was selected No. 197 by the Vegas Golden Knights. Baker was selected by his hometown Detroit Red Wings No. 203. Both were standouts with the National Training Development Program in Ann Arbor and despite the NTDP ostensibly acting as a pipeline to Michigan, both are coming to East Lansing this winter.
The expectations are high for Levshunov to reach the levels of another former Spartan who found success in Chicago, Duncan Keith. Keith played one year at Michigan State under the legendary Ron Mason before leaving for the Canadian Hockey League. The CHL is the major junior umbrella that is the typical route for North American skaters looking to play at the next level.
Keith happened to have played with Nightingale in that one season in East Lansing. Keith would go on to play a vital role in helping the Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups. He would win two Norris Trophies as the league's best defenseman, and he was the 2015 Conn Smythe winner as the most valuable player of the playoffs.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.