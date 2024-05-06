EXCLUSIVE: Michigan State 2025 LB Commit DJ White Talks About the Strengths of His Game
Michigan State secured its first 2025 in-state commit in three-star linebacker DJ White.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's product is crucial to Spartans' coach Jonathan Smith's goal of making his program the in-state and Midwest at-large recruiting power.
White is the No. 14 player in the state and No. 81 nationally at his position.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound recruit will give Spartans defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi a lot to work with.
As a junior, White registered 76 tackles, 42 of them solo, and eight for a loss. He also forced two fumbles.
White recently spoke with Spartan Nation about his strengths as a player.
"I'm a sideline-to-sideline player. I'm the type where if I'm on the left side, and the running back gets the ball [and goes] right, I can chase him down all the way to the right and make the tackle," White said.
White's athleticism is one of his traits that has Michigan State excited. He was a safety before his move to linebacker. White is also a track athlete, competes in the high jump, long jump, 110-meter hurdles and 60-meter hurdles.
Rossi told White he will likely play every spot in the second-level.
"I can pretty much do a lot in both positions [strong-side or weak-side linebacker]," White said.
When it comes to the intangibles, White was certain he could bring everything the Spartans would want.
"I'm a good verbal person to talk to, and I like to help out a lot," he said. "They're gonna get a nice guy, I'm very respectful, coachable, and I'm also a thinker -- so I know how to think my way out of things or think my way into making a play. I feel like they're going to get a very smart linebacker."
White also spoke about his time as quarterback -- a position he played until his sophomore year of high school.
"[Playing quarterback] prepared me very well -- being a quarterback you know a lot of [play] concepts," he said.
White said he is working to be the best linebacker in the Big Ten someday. Spartan Nation asked if his goal was to play in the National Football League.
"Yes, sir."
