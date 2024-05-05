EXCLUSIVE: Spartans 2025 LB Commit DJ White Talks About What Sets His Game Apart
One of the biggest moments of the recruiting cycle for Michigan State and head coach Jonathan Smith was securing a commitment from Orchard Lake St. Mary's linebacker DJ White.
White was Smith's first in-state commit this recruiting cycle. It was a crucial step in the right direction for Smith's goal of re-establishing Michigan State as a Midwest recruiting power.
White is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports. He is the No. 14 player in the state and No. 81 at his position.
White told Spartan Nation that defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi made it clear about what he had planned.
"He was telling me he'll have me at Sam and Will [strong-side and weak-side] -- because of how versatile I am, being that I came from being a safety down inside the box," said White. "I can pretty much do a lot in both positions."
White has his own expectations on playing in an elite conference.
"The Big Ten is not for the weak, now, I can tell you that," he said. "Since I was three years old ... I'm working hard enough [to] become one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten. All it just takes is hard work and listening to my parents about working hard ... it ain't going to be easy, but, I'm DJ White and I'm prepared to work hard."
White is incredibly athletic -- even by linebacking standards. As a former safety, White will likely thrive in coverage. That trait is especially important for Smith and Rossi -- especially with the explosive passing attacks joining the Big Ten this fall.
But it was his experience at another position that will give White another edge.
"I was a quarterback all the way up until my sophomore year in high school," he said. "Played quarterback since I was six years old. Got all the way up to high school -- freshman year played quarterback, played quarterback a little bit my sophomore year.
"[Playing quarterback] prepared me very well -- being a quarterback you know a lot of [play] concepts based on where the receiver is lined up or based on where the running back's lined up at or how the [offensive] line is. So, me reading keys, it made it a little bit more easier. For me, being a quarterback, it made me like, 'Okay, quarterback has his hip left -- no way he's throwing it right.' We not in the NFL yet. So, it helped me out a lot."
