The Last Time MSU's Smith Faced USC, A Breakdown
The Michigan State Spartans will travel to take on the USC Trojans this weekend in a late-night, Big Ten showdown.
The Trojans are only the second West Coast team MSU has faced since the conference added former Pac-12 teams. The Spartans faced only the Oregon Ducks last season.
While MSU did not beat Oregon last season, having a coach like Jonathan Smith, who formerly coached in the Pac-12, against West Coast teams, should be a major advantage.
Smith, who had success at Oregon State, last faced the Trojans in 2022. It was not a successful outing for Smith’s Beavers, as USC won, 17-14.
Let’s revisit that game and see what went wrong for Smith the last time he faced a tough USC team.
USC 17, Oregon State 14
This game took place on September 24, 2022. Across the country, MSU lost to Minnesota in blowout fashion on the same day.
It was a bad game for Smith’s offense, as his quarterback, Chance Nolan, threw for only 167 yards and four interceptions. The Beavers’ defense was playing well, holding Caleb Williams to only one touchdown and forcing 20 incompletions.
OSU took the lead in the second quarter on a Deshaun Fenwick four-yard score. USC took control in the second half, as Travis Dye ran for a touchdown to give the Trojans the lead.
A Jam Griffin run in the last few minutes of the game gave the Beavers a 14-10 advantage, and Smith’s defense just had to get a stop and get the ball back to end the game.
However, Williams led a game-winning drive, connecting with Jordan Addison on a touchdown with only a minute and a half left.
Oregon State had a chance to win the game, but with 35 seconds left, Nolan’s pass was deflected and intercepted by Max Williams, and that was it.
USC 17, Oregon State 14.
Smith’s offense struggled to get going against a Trojan defense that struggled to stop opponents that season in that 2022 game.
This year’s USC defense is not as bad, but MSU’s offense is not as bad as Smith’s 2022 Beaver offense.
As long as Chiles is not turning the ball over like he was last season, the Spartans should have a chance in this game.
Hopefully, Smith learned from last time and applies those lessons to this late-night game.
