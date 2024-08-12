Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith From Week 3 of Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The Michigan State Spartans are already in Week 3 of fall camp and entered Monday's practice coming off their first scrimmage of camp over the weekend.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith spoke to the media after Monday's practice. You can watch his entire press conference below:
Below is a partial transcript of Smith's presser:
Q: Are you where you thought you would be in the integration process?
Smith: "When I say I thought we were where we'd be, I thought we were a work in progress. I think each day, you make some strides, and then you have a setback in a day or two. And more install comes and maybe some more clause you're trying to learn about in individual players or schemes and sides of the ball. So, look, I feel good of where we're at and really the progress we're making."
Q: Besides being injury-free, what would you most like to see in the next 18 days?
Smith: "We've got to tighten up so many details on all three phases, for that matter. We definitely want to create this depth in the depth chart and we want more and more guys earning the opportunity to be on the field so we can have a deep team."
Q: How many starters do you feel you have cemented right now?
Smith: "Yeah, I don't know about an exact number. We've got some guys that are going to start, but not at every position. I mean, this thing is competitive, and we talked last night as a team. We want to be a squad that we've got multiple guys that can go in the game. We want to be playing full speed with great effort. And once in a while, you're going to get gassed, and you feel confident with the next guy going in the game, and that's what these next couple of weeks are about."
