EXCLUSIVE: Top 2025 Michigan State Target Shipps Talks Recruiting Process, Surprise Position Change
One of the top recruiting targets for Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith is 2025 three-star cornerback Jayden Shipps.
The Archbishop Spalding product is the No. 24 player in Maryland, per 247Sports. Shipps is the No. 77 player at his position.
Shipps spoke positively of the three Spartan coaches he has been in contact with the most when he spoke with Spartan Nation.
"Ever since [Coach Demetrice Martin] came to my school and offered me, he's always been an honest guy," Shipps said. "He's straight genuine and honest. You don't get that from coaches -- some coaches try to play a role, but he was straight honest. He told me from the jump he was going to coach me hard and get me to where I want to go."
Shipps developed a strong connection with Michigan State defensive backs coach Blue Adams.
"I just enjoy that man," Shipps said. "When I was up at Michigan State, we weren't just talking football -- we were talking life. Some coaches don't even talk to you about life. We spoke ball on the field, of course, but in the facility, we were just chatting it up, just vibing, just getting a connection."
Shipps bonded with Smith as well during his visit.
"You wouldn't even think he was a head coach by his cool demeanor," Shipps said. "He's a good guy, I like Coach Smith. We were chopping it up for at least, like, 20 minutes in his office. ... It was just a great conversation."
Shipps told Spartan Nation he is changing positions his senior season.
"I've played corner the majority of my Spalding career. But this year -- I'm going to transfer to safety," he said. "I really don't have a preference."
Shipps said the move was facilitated by a combination of his skill-set and team need.
"I have the length, the speed, to play the middle of the field," he said. "I'm gonna be high, play man on the slot sometimes ... they just need a bigger body to be able to fit the gaps ... make tackles on running backs."
At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Shipps has the physical traits to succeed at either position.
Shipps would be a significant pick-up for Smith and the Spartans, especially with the recent transfer portal departures.
