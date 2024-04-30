BREAKING: Michigan State Safety Enters Transfer Portal
It's been another busy day full of departures for Michigan State Football, as now four players have entered their name into the transfer portal on Tuesday alone.
The latest comes from junior safety Jaden Mangham, who entered his name into the portal just hours after his older brother, sixth-year senior running back Jaren Mangham, also chose to leave the program. The younger Mangham, who made 10 starts for the Spartans at safety in 2023, earned All-Big Ten honorable mention last season after recording 53 tackles, including one tackle loss, seven pass breakups, a team-high four interceptions and one fumble recovery.
A former four-star recruit out of Franklin (Mich.) Wylie E. Groves, Mangham was considered the No. 311 overall player, No. 13 athlete and No. 8 player from the state of Michigan in the Class of 2022 — one of former head coach Mel Tucker's top recruiting wins. Mangham appeared in eight games, making two starts, as a true freshman that fall, tallying 20 tackles for the Spartans.
With the departure of the two Mangham brothers, Michigan State is up to a whopping 18 players who have entered the transfer portal since the spring window opened on April 16. Earlier on Tuesday, the Spartans lost a pair of offensive lineman to the portal in redshirt juniors Geno VanDeMark and Ethan Boyd. Since the start of the 2023 season, MSU has seen 37 players enter the transfer portal.
Head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff have been at work adding to their roster through the portal as well, with four transfers committing to Michigan State since April 16. The latest addition came Tuesday as well, with defensive back Ed Woods choosing the Spartans over Alabama. This offseason, the Spartans have added a total of 15 transfer additions to their roster.
For a full look at Michigan State Football's transfer portal activity, click here.
