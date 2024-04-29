Recent MSU Commit Just One of Several Orchard Lake St. Mary's Targets for Smith, Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans and head coach Jonathan Smith added a commit to the 2025 recruiting class.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's three-star linebacker Charles White committed to the Spartans on Saturday. The commitment book-ended a recruiting process that saw White visit East Lansing unofficially and schedule an official visit on June 7th.
The Spartans have also offered several of White's teammates. White mentioned helping the Green and White in the recruiting process, per 247Sports.
"Being an in-state guy, I'm definitely gonna help out with recruiting definitely starting out with my teammates like Antonio Johnson, Bryson Williams, [and] Jayden Savoury," White said.
Johnson is a three-star offensive lineman. He is 6-foot-4, 285-pounds. Johnson is rated the No. 19 player in Michigan and the No. 59 player at his position. He has received offers from Penn State, Illinois, West Virginia, and Akron. He is listed as "warm" for four teams -- Michigan State, Penn State, Illinois, and West Virginia.
Johnson was offered by Michigan State in December.
Bryson Williams is a three-star athlete. Williams is the No. 12 player in the state and the No. 71 athlete. His home will likely be at wide receiver.
Michigan State offered Williams in December. Williams has mostly received attention from Ivy League schools -- Harvard, Cornell, Yale, Dartmouth, Princeton, and Columbia. Williams has also received offers from Kansas, Penn State, Minnesota, Illinois, and Purdue.
Williams visited Michigan State unofficially in February.
Williams officially visited Harvard on April 20th. He has an official visit to Kansas scheduled on June 21st.
Savoury is a three-star tight end. He is the No. 13 player in the state, and No. 43 at his position. He is "warm" in his interest to Michigan State, per 257Sports.
247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu liked Savoury's potential.
"Very natural athlete who will be a receiving mismatch and potential vertical threat as a move-tight end but also shows enough glimpses as a blocker that he can become a very well-rounded player," Trieu wrote. "His ceiling is high."
Smith is trying to re-establish the Spartans as a recruiting force in the state of Michigan and the Midwest as a whole.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's pipeline is proving to be vital to that goal.
