BREAKING: Michigan State Lands 2nd Commit Of 2025 Class
After a delayed start to their 2025 recruiting class, head coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State Football are starting to build some momentum on the high school trail.
On Saturday, the Spartans earned a verbal commitment from three-star Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's linebacker Charles White, who chose MSU among a 'Final Four' which also included Boston College, Kansas and Purdue.
Offered by Smith and Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi back in early December, White quickly set an official visit to East Lansing scheduled for June 7. However, after an unofficial visit to MSU during spring practice on April 4, the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder had seen enough to know he wanted to play for the Spartans.
According to 247Sports' composite rankings, White is considered the No. 605 overall player, No. 67 linebacker and No. 10 player from the state of Michigan in the class of 2025. He's also the highest-rated linebacker from the Mitten State. White has garnered 10 scholarship offers from Power 5 programs, with Penn State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Indiana, West Virginia and Rutgers involved in this recruitment, in addition to his 'Top 4'.
Rossi, who came to Michigan State after spending the last four seasons as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Minnesota, was MSU's primary recruiter in the battle for White. During the 2024 recruiting cycle, Rossi was able to flip four-star Gaylord (Mich.) linebacker Brady Pretzlaff, a Top 500 prospect, from the Gophers to the Spartans. Now, Rossi has landed the state of Michigan's top 2025 linebacker in White.
As mentioned above, Michigan State got off to a slow start in the current recruiting cycle, but the Spartans have now landed their second commitment of the week. On Tuesday, MSU landed three-star Anaheim (Calif.) Servite quarterback Leo Hannan to get their 2025 class started.
Michigan State Verbal Commitments, Class of 2025:
Three-star LB Charles White; St. Mary's High School; Orchard Lake, Mich.; No. 605 nationally, No. 67 Linebacker, No. 10 player in state of Michigan
Three-star QB Leo Hannan; Servite High School; Anaheim, Calif.; No. 817 nationally, No. 50 Quarterback, No. 64 in state of California
