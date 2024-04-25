Michigan State DB Enters Transfer Portal
Another Spartan has put their name in the transfer portal this week.
Michigan State has lost a member of its defensive backs room as defensive back Malcolm Jones has entered the transfer portal, per Rivlas.
Jones played a total of 11 games for the Spartans, including eight last season. He posted four tackles in his 2023 campaign, taking 56 special teams snaps and nine defensive snaps.
In his first season with Michigan State, Jones played three games, making 14 appearances on special teams.
Jones came to East Lansing as a four-star prospect by On3, who had him ranked as the 264th-best 2022 recruit in the nation. On3 also had him ranked as the 23rd-best safety in his class.
A graduate of Lee County High School in Georgia, Jones helped lead his high school team to the Class6A quarterfinals his senior year, as his team finished with an 11-2 record. The year before, he helped lead it to the state finals, finishing with a 12-2 record that season.
While this loss isn't a significant blow to the Spartans' defense, it adds to the plethora of Michigan State players who have entered the transfer portal since the end of spring ball.
The major hit the Spartans' defense took this week was the departure of defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, who posted a career-high 40 tackles in his final season with the program.
Fans are a bit uneasy right now as they see the spring roster dwindle by the day, but first-year Spartans coach Jonathan Smith has made it clear his staff is also going to be aggressive in the portal.
Smith already brought some players over with him from Oregon State, including quarterback Aidan Chiles, and he could continue to do so. His staff has a lot of experience in various conferences, which makes for valuable connections.
Time is of the essence for Smith's program right now. The transfer portal closes on Tuesday, so he needs to start acting quickly if he hopes to replace some of the holes left in his roster.
In total, Michigan State has lost 33 players to the portal this offseason.
