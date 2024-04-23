BREAKING: Michigan State Loses Top Defensive Player To Transfer Portal
This one hurts folks...
Michigan State Football just suffered a massive hit to its 2024 roster as starting defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, arguably the Spartans' best defensive player, has entered the transfer portal for the second time in five months.
MSU head coach Jonathan Smith and his defensive staff were able to convince Harmon to withdraw from the portal and stay in East Lansing upon their arrival this past winter, but after going through spring practice it appears the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder will be headed elsewhere. After previously entering the transfer portal during the winter window, Harmon took visits to Auburn, Ohio State and Oregon before withdrawing to remain at Michigan State.
As a top player at a premium position, Harmon will be one of the most highly-coveted players on the transfer market. The redshirt junior started 15 games for the Spartans over the past two seasons and has played in 28 career games. Harmon has totaled 71 tackles, with 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, along with two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his MSU career. He was expected to anchor the Spartans' defensive line again in 2024.
Michigan State has now lost 11 players to the transfer portal since the spring window opened a week ago on April 16. That includes both starting defensive tackles in Harmon and redshirt senior Simeon Barrow, who played in 34 games and made 30 starts for the Spartans over the past three seasons. Barrow totaled 110 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one pass breakup and two blocked field goals during his time at MSU.
Harmon is the second Michigan State player to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, joining redshirt freshman and former four-star defensive end Andrew Depaepe. They and Barrow join linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote, running backs Jaelon Barbarin and Davion Primm, offensive lineman Braden Miller, defensive backs Eddie Pleasant III, Marqui Lowery and Sean Brown, and wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. as spring departures for MSU. The Spartans have now lost 30 players to the transfer portal since the start of the 2023 season.
Michigan State has actively added players through the portal, including 11 during the winter window who participated in spring practice, and a 12th post-spring practice in former Indiana EDGE rusher Anthony Jones. The Spartans are expected to add more help to their 2024 roster via the portal in the coming weeks, with offensive line, linebacker/EDGE rusher, defensive back and wide receiver as priority positions.
