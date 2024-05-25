Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi, MSU's Coaching Staff Have Been Pivotal on the Recruiting Trail
Coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff have worked hard on the recruiting trail this offseason. As they begin to ramp up their recruiting efforts, Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi continues to be a vital part of the recruiting process as they start to ramp up their recruiting effort.
“It was coach Rossi – really it was the entire staff, I sat down with Coach Smith,” Jalen Satchell said. Satchell joined the Spartans after entering the transfer portal earlier this offseason. He says MSU’s coaching staff made him comfortable.
“I sat down with everybody,” Satchell said. “They made me feel at home. It wasn’t like I was there to just take a visit, it was like ‘This is your home. We want you. Let’s make it happen.’ So I took that all in and was like, ‘Man, y’all got me.'”
“ Coach Smith just told me straight-up that they are rebuilding,” Satchell continued. “Wayne [Matthews] has told him a lot of good things about me, and I fit what he wants. So he said it was a no-brainer for them to take me in.”
Satchell also sat down with Rossi to discuss how he fit into Michigan State’s future plans.
“He mentioned my film at Old Dominion,” Satchell said. “It wasn’t the best scheme for me and my play style. He mentioned the four down front and me at three-tech. I am versatile enough to play all the interior positions, so he mentioned that. We pulled up some clips and how they would translate to his scheme. He also showed me some guys he has produced from it, so I definitely took that all in.”
While visiting MSU, Satchell visited with MSU rush ends coach Chad Wilt. Satchell says his time with Coach Wilt was productive. The two spent time with each other,
“We actually had a whole film session,” Satchell said. “He broke down their scheme and showed me some spring ball clips and where I would fit in. I learned some techniques and terminology and stuff, so I definitely took all that in. We talked a lot.”
Satchell says he feels his style of play fits in with what Coach Smith and Coach Rossi aim to do at Michigan State.
“I am a smart player,” Satchell said. “I am physical at the point of attack. I’m not going to give up. That’s just the type of player I am. I play four quarters, not just halves. A physical and dominant player who is just ready to get to work and doesn’t really say much. I just want to let my game show, so that’s really it.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.