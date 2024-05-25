MSU coach Jonathan Smith to Speak to Prospects at Wayne State Showcase
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have been working hard over the last few weeks to rebuild their roster and football program. Coach Smith and his coaching staff have increased their presence at high schools around Michigan and the Midwest, prioritizing players from Michigan and nearby states.
College football’s spring contact period will come to an end soon. Coach Smith and his coaching staff will have another attempt to leave an impression on players from the area at Wayne State University’s National College Showcase. The showcase will take place on May 29 and 30. Over the last decade, the event has continued to grow in popularity, becoming one of the most prominent showcases in the country.
Coach Smith is one of nearly 30 coaches who will speak at the event. He will be one of many coaches from around the Big Ten to talk at the event. Illinois’ Bret Bielema, Michigan’s Sherrone Moore, Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck, Kansas’ Lance Leipold, Toledo’s Jason Candle, and Central Michigan’s Jim McElwain all are confirmed to be in attendance in addition to Coach Smith.
Along with giving coaches a chance to speak in front of recruits, the event includes a scouting and evaluation period. During this period, recruits can display their skills in a combine-like setting. Coach Smith and his coaching staff have already expressed interest to many players who are scheduled to attend the event. They’ll be able to speak to even more players at the event.
Michigan State will have the chance to reinforce relationships with many players who have already visited East Lansing. Michigan State’s coaching staff is expected to join Coach Smith at the event, which will be the first time the staff has appeared in a showcase setting.
Coach Smith and his coaching staff have prioritized athletes from Michigan and surrounding states. The showcase will give them another opportunity to do so. According to On3 Sports, it will also be an opportunity for Coach Smith and his coaching staff to get in front of 2026, 2027, and 2028 prospects from the Midwest for the first time. The event can potentially be very productive for Coach Smith and the Spartans.
