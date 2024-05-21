2025 Spartans Basketball Target Jordan Scott Excelled at Recent UAA Event, MSU Eyeing Kai Rogers
The Under Armor Association "provides elite travel teams with a league-style circuit at the 17U, 16U and 15U level. The teams participate in 12 regular season games that transition into a single-elimination championship bracket at the UAA Finals in July, to crown the UAA Champions."
Many of the top high school basketball recruits in the country compete with the travel teams -- including Michigan State men's basketball 2025 target four-star forward Jordan Scott. Scott competed this past weekend with Virginia Elite, a team that he has played on for last three years.
247Sports analyst Dushawn London had Scott as one of his standouts.
"[Scott] most notably hit the deep three that sent [his] game to overtime," London wrote. "Although Scott came up short, he was most impressive in his hot shooting and his ability to play out the post. Saturday was a bounce back day for Scott who continues to rise through the class and see his recruitment rise with him."
Scott is one of Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's top priorities in the 2025 recruiting class. He has visited Michigan State and Tom Izzo recently went to visit Scott in Virginia back in April. The 6-foot-7 South Lakes High School product is the No. 2 player in his home state and the No. 12 small forward in the 2025 class. Overall, Scott is ranked as the No. 53 player in the 2025 class.
London also wrote that a Michigan State assistant was in attendance to watch four-star big man Kai Rodgers. Rogers is the No. 11 center in the 2025 class, and the No. 2 player in Wisconsin. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound big man played well throughout the event.
London listed Rogers as a UAA standout.
"Rogers had a very strong bounce back game Sunday," he wrote. "The 6-foot-11 big man who ranks No. 77 in the class was dominant in the paint, controlled the glass, and showed decent footwork with his back to the basket. At 240 pounds, Roger's knows how to use his size to his advantage and that was in full display in their win against AllBall."
Per 247Sports, Michigan State has yet to offer Rogers.
The presence of the Spartans at Rogers' game might lead some to believe that Izzo is close to offering the Wisconsin product.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
