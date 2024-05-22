2025 Texas WR Prospect Sets Official Visit with Michigan State
After having arguably his best week on the recruiting trail since arriving in East Lansing, Coach Jonathan Smith has intensified Michigan State’s recruiting efforts over the last few weeks. He and his coaching staff have prioritized recruiting efforts around many three-star athletes and lower, even unranked, players in their respective recruiting classes.
Coach Smith’s willingness to look past rankings while trying to rebuild Michigan State’s football program is wise. He continues to stick to the plan he and his coaching staff devised when they arrived and has set an official visit with an unranked wide receiver from Texas.
Coach Smith has shown that he will go wide and far, searching for players he feels can help the Spartans in the long term. He is willing to lean on his and his coaching staff's ability to develop players over time, helping negate their rankings when entering college. This is a significant part of Coach Smith’s recruiting and coaching plan at Michigan State. At least until they get to the point where signing more four-star recruits becomes realistic.
Michigan State has scheduled an official visit with Cameran Dickson for June 21. Dickson, a native of Corpus Christi, Texas, recently announced the official visit to Michigan State on X, formerly known as Twitter. According to his X profile, he will also make an official visit to Houston soon.
According to 247Sports, the receiver has scholarship offers from eight schools, including Michigan State, along with the Spartans, North Texas, TCU, Houston, UTEP, UTSA, Sam Houston State, and Texas-Rio Grande Valley offered Dickson a scholarship. The Spartans arguably have the best situation moving forward of all the football programs that have offered Dickson a scholarship, which he will likely consider.
As Coach Smith looks to fill Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class, he will need players with any rankings who have the potential to help his team win games next season. With how unpredictable the transfer portal is from season to season, Coach Smith’s best bet is to build his program organically with players he’s been in contact with for a while or who are at least familiar with him or Michigan State.
