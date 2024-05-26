2026 WR Speaks About Scholarship Offer From MSU
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have been working hard on the recruiting trail, especially over the last few weeks. Coach Smith and his coaching staff have continued to search for talent nationwide to join them in East Lansing as they look to rebuild the Spartans’ football program.
As the offseason progresses, Coach Smith prioritizes recruiting three-and four-star athletes. Coach Smith and the Spartans recently offered a scholarship to a four-star wide receiver from Florida, Somourian Wingo. The talented receiver gave further insight into Michigan State’s recruitment.
“The first time I had talked to Michigan State was when they offered me,” Wingo said. “It was Coach [Courtney] Hawkins who offered. He watched us get a lift in. Hawkins seems like a good guy based on the conversation we had. He is chill, and I feel like we could get along well and build a good relationship.”
According to On3 Sports, in 2023, Wingo registered over 500 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a junior. He also played on both sides of the ball that season. Coach Hawkins’ time with Wingo was productive, and the Spartans officially extended an offer to the talented receiver. Hawkins was impressed with Wingo’s physical attributes.
“I think it’s a great program,” Wingo said. “Playing in the Big Ten is serious, and that’s tough football. Based off Coach Hawk’s energy and vibe, I think I could definitely get developed into (what I want to be).”
Now that he has received an offer from Michigan State, Wingo says he plans on visiting East Lansing sometime this summer. He looks forward to meeting more coaches and seeing what Michigan State is all about.
“I want to just see the vibe with the coaches and get to know them,” Wingo said. “Just build a great relationship and see how they can develop me. Also, tour the facility in person.”
As Coach Smith and Michigan State continue to rebuild their football program, it will be vital that they secure as many talented players as possible, especially those who are taking the time to visit campus. That is a valuable time for Coach Smith and his coaching staff to make an impression on recruits.
