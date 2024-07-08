3 Intriguing Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Targets Beyond 2026
The Michigan State Spartans have built a solid 2025 recruiting class under head coach Jonathan Smith. The Spartans are also looking ahead to the future classes, too, namely the 2026 class.
However, there are prospects in the classes beyond 2026, rising sophomores and even those entering their freshman year of high school, that bring plenty of intrigue as future targets for the Spartans. Smith and his staff will have plenty of time to recruit those players.
These are the three most intriguing Spartans targets beyond the class of 2026.
RB Jance Henry Jr., 2027, Central Valley (PA)
The 5-foot-8, 195-pound rising sophomore looks like former Michigan standout Blake Corum and has unbelievable measurables. 305-pound bench press, 550-pound deadlift, 450-pound squat. As a freshman last season, Henry ran for over 1,000 yards on 144 carries in 12 games. He averaged seven yards per carry and scored 12 touchdowns. Henry told me in June that the Spartans were his top team at that point in time.
"Michigan State is at the top, just because I'm looking at the guy they're putting out," Henry had said. "The running backs coach [Keith Bhonapha] is doing a great job."
QB Donald Tabron II, 2028, Cass Tech (MI)
Tabron has not even played a snap in high school and has offers from the Spartans, Michigan, Penn State, Auburn and Kentucky, among others. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound quarterback has a long way to go, and grow, but there is plenty to like. He has a strong, accurate arm for his age, and more than enough athleticism.
Tabron's trainer, Donovan Dooley, has mentored NFL quarterbacks and the No. 1 signal caller in the 2025 class, Bryce Underwood. Dooley believes it is possible Tabron gets his name called to the big stage some day. Smith got a head start by offering Tabron, and it could go a long way if he develops.
If Tabron continues on his trajectory, the Spartans could be in line to secure the possible successor to Aidan Chiles. Right now, Tabron is looking to compete for the starting job at Cass Tech, one of the elite powers in Michigan high school football.
WR Dakota Guerrant, 2027, Harper Woods (MI)
Guerrant has offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Auburn, among many others. The Spartans are pursuing him hard, too. Recently, Guerrant spoke positively about the Spartans at a Sound Mind Sound Body 7-on-7 showcase held at Wayne State, per On3's Kenny Jordan.
"I feel like they’re doing an amazing job right now, they’re flipping the whole program around," Guerrant said.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver was referred to by Jordan as one of the "smoothest route runners" in the state.
