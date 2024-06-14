3 Jonathan Smith, Michigan State Football 2025 Commits to Be Excited For
The Michigan State Spartans had a slow start when it came to getting that first 2025 commit, but now it seems like the floodgates could be opened. Coach Jonathan Smith has a class currently sitting at seven with more on the way.
Smith's most recent recruit was three-star offensive lineman Drew Nichols, one of what could be many three-stars in this class that outplay their grades.
The Spartans had a successful spring in the transfer portal, but the recruiting trail will still be the catalyst for success -- especially long-term.
These are the three 2025 commits that you should be excited for.
1. Jace Clarizio, RB, East Lansing (Michigan)
What's not to like? Clarizio is a hometown kid and comes from rich coaching in MHSFCA Hall of Famer Bill Feraco, who could easily have been a college coach. Clarizio was recently named a four-star recruit by On3, which gives the Spartans their first four-star of the 2025 class.
Clarizio is, in the words of 247Sports' Allen Trieu, an "all around back." There is very little Clarizio can't do on the football field. He has a good frame for the position, 6-foot, 190-pounds, and has good vision and processes the field well.
Changing lanes as a runner is different than making moves, and Clarizio puts himself in the right places when he runs. That is not to say he lacks moves. Clarizio is an elusive runner.
2. Emmett Bork, TE, Oconomowoc (Wisconsin)
Bork is the lowest-graded player in the class so far, but you can't put everything into grades.
The fact of the matter is Bork has great size at 6-foot-6, 240-pounds, and can catch the ball and run routes. He does not lack quickness for his size, and as he matures the blocking will improve.
The Spartans are building an offense that will use the tight ends vertically, and if Bork's speed translates after he adds more weight, Trieu believes a "a senior rise is possible." Most importantly, it will make Bork even more valuable as a playmaker by the time he steps foot in East Lansing.
3. Di'Mari Malone, LB, Dakota (Michigan)
Malone can do it all as a linebacker. He can stuff the run, pass rush, and cover in the passing game.
Watching his tape, he excels in coverage, covering more ground than he will likely be asked to do at the collegiate level. For a linebacker, he shows really good ball skills. Malone's ability in coverage alone would make him a valuable player in Joe Rossi's defense.
Malone has a nose for the ball and plays physically; he can overwhelm linemen with his burst and his hands. Malone has a good foundation at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, and a college weight room will do wonders for him.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
