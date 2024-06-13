Class of 2025 3-Star Linebacker Sets Official Visit With Michigan State
Class of 2025 three-star linebacker Grant Beerman from Lakota West High School in Ohio is scheduled to officially visit Michigan State. He announced the dates of his visit on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.
Beerman is visiting Michigan State from June 14 through the 16th. He previously visited Michigan State in early February for a junior day visit. Beerman is a stellar player for Spartan fans to keep an eye out for.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith and the other coaches made a good first impression on Beerman, and he enjoyed his initial visit. Other than Coach Smith, he spent time with Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, defensive analyst Andrew Bindeglass and assistant coach Chris Gordon.
Aside from Michigan State, Beerman also has obtained offers from Purdue, Ball State, Cincinnati, and Louisville, among others. Michigan State is "warm" on his list, along with Purdue and Cincinnati, per 247Sports.
Beerman is rated an 88 on 247Sports and is one of the higher-rated linebackers left available for Jonathan Smith to pick up. The site's composite rankings has him ranked the No. 16 class of 2025 recruit in the state of Ohio and the No. 45 linebacker in the nation.
Out of the three schools at the top of his list, Michigan State is in the middle with the amount of linebackers rostered, leaving more room for playing time for Beerman. Michigan State is the last school left for him to officially visit on his current list, which means it will be the most fresh in his mind.
Players who have played for Smith in the past have said he is a very passionate person and easy to connect with and relate to outside of football. Spartan fans will hope to have Smith work his magic on Beerman and recruit him to bolster the defensive unit.
Michigan State has been struggling on the defensive side of the ball recently and has lost a lot of value this offseason. Beerman would be a great addition for the future, bringing more young talent to the roster.
Beerman will be visiting multiple days, so he will have time to see what football life is like, as well as school life and what else Michigan State has to offer. Smith will do whatever it takes to bring in new talent and upgrade his squad.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.