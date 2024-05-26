Class of 2025 4-Star OT Rowan Byrne Sets Official Visit to Michigan State
Michigan State football and Coach Jonathan Smith have made a tremendous effort in the recruiting department since he came to East Lansing.
While the program has just five commits from the class of 2025 so far, there are sure to be more, and the revamped coaching staff is working tirelessly all around the country to make that happen.
One of the Spartans' most important class of 2025 targets is four-star offensive tackle Rowan Byrne from Iona Prepatory School in New York. Michigan State offered Byrne back in February, and according to 247Sports, the young lineman's interest in the Spartans is "warm."
On Saturday, Byrne announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has set up an official visit to Michigan State on June 7 to 9.
According to 247Sports, Byrne's primary Michigan State recruiter is Spartans offensive line coach Jim Michalczik. Michalczik was one of the coaches to follow Coach Smith over from Oregon State. The longtime college coach has developed some great talent up front over the years, including recent NFL first-round pick offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga.
That's a pitch Michalczik could always benefit from having in his back pocket.
Michalczik served as the offensive line coach, run-game coordinator, and associate head coach under Smith during his latest stint with Oregon State. Before that, he coached Arizona's offensive line from 2013 to 2017. He also served as the offensive line coach at Cal for a number of years prior to that and even had a stint coaching the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders' offensive line.
Byrne is ranked the No. 3 class of 2025 prospect in New York, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and the 43rd-best offensive tackle in his class.
Byrne has also received offers from Florida State, Penn State, Clemson, and Michigan, all of which he has visited.
Landing an offensive line prospect like Byrne would be huge for the Spartans. A team is only as good as its group up front, and building the trenches should always be a priority for Michigan State.
Byrne's official visit will be a huge factor in his decision, so Smith and his staff will have to make a great impression when the recruit comes to town.
