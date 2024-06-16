Coach Smith, Spartans Will Soon Hear Where One of Their Top Targets Will Commit
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith are progressing through a busy June. Coach Smith and his coaching staff have spent the last few weeks getting in front of as many recruits as possible to express Michigan State’s interest in them. The Spartans have continued using June as a chance to improve their future recruiting classes.
It is expected the Spartans will soon hear from a recruit in the 2025 recruiting class about where he’ll attend school after graduating high school next summer. Smith and his coaching staff have prioritized three-star players and in-state players while on the recruiting trail.
Class of 2025 three-star tight end Jayden Savoury checks both of those boxes, which makes him a valued recruit for Smith and the Spartans.
Savoury recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce June 17 as the date he will choose which college football program he will play for. A native of Orchard Lake, Michigan, Savoury would be among the most talented recruits to sign for the Spartans' 2025 recruiting class.
According to 247Sports, Savoury is ranked as the 41st-best tight end in the 2025 recruiting class and the 17th-best player from Michigan. Overall, the site has him ranked the 876th-best prospect in the 2025 class. Along with Michigan State, Kansas, BYU and Duke are also in consideration for Savoury.
Savoury, who visited East Lansing a few weeks ago, is believed to be leaning towards signing with the Spartans. However, Michigan State does have solid competition for Savoury’s services. Luckily for Smith and the Spartans, Savoury would be staying much closer to home if he signs with Michigan State.
Smith firmly believes that offering players the chance to stay in their home state, be much closer to home, and play in front of family and friends is enough to entice recruits from Michigan.
As Michigan State begins its first season under Smith, it must find ways to finalize deals with as many talented players as possible, especially those from Michigan. Smith and his coaching staff have come up with a simple yet wise recruiting trail process. If they can secure players such as Savoury, it could be one of the best decisions of Smith’s young tenure in East Lansing.
