EXCLUSIVE: Elite Recruit Tells Spartan Nation How He Really Feels About MSU Football Coach
Grant Beerman is a 2025 linebacker that the Michigan State Spartans consider a top priority. Beerman is a three-star with an 89 grade per the 247Sports Composite, making him a fringe four-star. Beerman has talent that can't be coached, such as a 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame that moves at 4.54 40-yard dash speed.
Beerman was one of numerous recruits visiting the Spartans on an official visit the weekend of June 14. It was not the first time Beerman had visited East Lansing. He attended a junior day event and he had attended a practice before, too. Beerman had a connection with his primary recruiter, Michigan State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi before Rossi was even a Spartan.
"I knew Coach Rossi originally from Minnesota. ... I went to a game, I was offered by him and the rest of the staff there," Beerman told me. "When the staff and Coach Rossi got the job at Michigan State, he reached out to me a week or two later right away, really made it clear that you know, he was going to try to talk to me. He was going to recruit me, and Michigan State's original plan when they were good was to recruit Ohio, and that's really what they did. Coach [Brian] Wozniak came into my school a week or two later. They offered me soon."
What Beerman said stood out to him about Rossi is his intelligence. He said Rossi stands out above other coaches he has talked to, especially when it comes to his personality.
"He's genuine, he cares for all his guys, but I think he'll develop me the best," Beerman said. "I think he's one of the best coaches that I've talked to. And there's a lot of good ones, but I think he'll develop me ... with how he coaches, and that's a point he made throughout the weekend -- he put up tape of how he can use me in the defense and what I need to improve on and how he'll improve me. It stood out to me and spoke volumes to his coaching style."
The Spartans are high on Beerman's list, giving the Green and White a chance at landing the top linebacker.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
