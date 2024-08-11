EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Target Discusses Blossoming Relationship with Spartans
Michigan State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik followed Coach Jonathan Smith east from Oregon State last winter.
He was situated quickly and hit the recruiting trail hard right out of the gate. Michalczik is looking to bring the success he had at Corvallis churning out NFL Draft prospects, such as 2024 first-rounder Taliese Fuaga, to the Green and White.
The Spartans linemen already had the passionate Michalczik barking on their first day of fall camp. I saw for myself. Freshman linemen Mercer and Charlton Luniewski and interior lineman Rakeem Johnson looked athletic and quick in drills.
A player that could be in their shoes in the fall of 2027 is interior offensive lineman William Tobin, of Hartland, Michigan. Tobin does not have an offer from the Spartans, but he could get one very soon. The sophomore is 6-foot-4, 290 pounds. His one offer is from Central Michigan, just an hour north of the Spartans.
I spoke with Tobin, who will be in attendance for the Spartans' home opener against FAU on Aug. 30.
"It's an honor, it's going to be a really cool experience to get on the field, watch a game, and just get the experience," Toblin told me. "It's an honor for me to have the opportunity at this age to go to a game and meet the coaching staff and get to be around the players a little bit."
Michigan has also shown interest in Tobin, he told me. He said the Wolverines invited him out to a game but which game specifically is currently being worked out.
"Most colleges, they definitely like my size, they like my footwork," Tobin said. "They like to see my strength and that's mostly what the recruiters have been saying to me. They really like my size and my strength."
Tobin participated in a Spartans Big Man Camp back in June. Allen Trieu, 247Sports recruiting analyst, made mention of Tobin as someone who stood out at the camp. He wrote that Tobin was "on the radar." Tobin said it was one of the best camps he had been to.
"All of the coaches were extremely nice to me, I liked meeting them. The players who were there running it were very helpful," Tobin said. "Overall, it was a great camp experience."
Michalczik might be the most variable of the Spartans coaches when it comes to physical measurables and prototypes. His linemen have found success at all shapes and sizes. Tobin is young, but he has unteachable traits and tools, such as size and athleticism. With the Spartans attempting to gain a foothold in the state, keep an eye on Tobin as a Spartans target and future offer.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.