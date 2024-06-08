EXCLUSIVE: Michigan State 4-Star 2026 WR Target Somourian Wingo Jr. Explains Why He Likes WR Coach Courtney Hawkins
Visiting coaches are nothing new to Somourian Wingo Jr., so when the Michigan State Spartans offered him, it seemed like clock-work to the young wide receiver.
The four-star 2026 recruit is on the radar of many schools. Consider some of his offers, for example -- Miami, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin. After a brief conversation between Wingo and Spartan wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins one morning at St. Augustine High School, the Green and White was added to the list of those vying for Wingo.
"A few [Michigan State] coaches were following my Twitter, but we weren't talking or anything," Wingo told Spartan Nation. "And when Coach [Hawkins] stopped by the school, he was watching me get a lift in and stuff, he introduced himself, and then right before I was gonna go to breakfast, he let me know I had an offer from him. He liked my work ethic, and stuff, and my tape."
In Hawkins, Wingo said he saw a coach that was "cool" and "chill." Most importantly, Wingo saw a coach with the right stuff to coach him at the next level.
"I can tell he got a great personality," Wingo said. "He was nice, but you can tell he got a straight side and stuff. He just seemed like a good coach, you know. A coach that could develop me."
Wingo said that all of the attention from schools feels "great." He said he knew it would eventually come to him, as he prides himself on the work he puts into the game of football. Wingo said he is thankful.
"I really appreciate all the coaches that, you know, like my tape and decided to give me an offer," Wingo said.
The St. Augustine, Florida native told Spartan Nation that when he is looking into a program, he wants to see a "great coaching staff", something he defined as a school he could have a good relationship with.
"I just want a coach that will keep it real, you know, not try to sugarcoat anything. Just, keep it reel with me, tell me what I need to improve," Wingo said. "Be honest about everything, be hard on me."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
