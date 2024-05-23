EXCLUSIVE: MSU 2025 Target Tyrone Burrus Jr. Discusses Spartans, Abilities
Tyrone Burrus Jr. is one of the best football players in the state of Indiana. A top Michigan State target, Burrus is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports, and the No. 5 player in the state. He is one of the best edge rushers in the country -- No. 27 in the 2025 class.
Burrus has offers from numerous Power 4 programs, but he has narrowed it down to a general top five, in no specific order -- Michigan State, Illinois, Louisville, Kansas and Indiana.
"I watched a lot of college football, and I see the different speeds in different conferences, how certain players play in the conferences," Burrus told Spartan Nation. "I think [Michigan State] can build me to be an all-around player ... the ability to teach me certain pass-rush moves, drop back into coverages be able to be a dual-threat [edge rusher]."
Burrus said he has been in contact most with Chad Wilt, the rush ends coach and co-special teams coordinator. Wilt's intention is to utilize Burrus as a rush end, Burrus said.
"I know a lot of good players have played that position, and I know they could build me up to be one of the good players," he said.
Burrus has the size, strength, and speed to find success as an edge rusher at the next level. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect says what he brings on the field is simple.
"The ability to do my job," Burrus said. "I only got to play my part on the field and trust in my team to do their part, and it all comes together."
Burrus said he takes his game from prime Von Miller, whom he considers a game-wrecker and a player to study.
"That guy was just a problem," he said. "If you sit there and watch, his setup, finesse moves to a power rush, he could drop back, he could wreck a whole offense's play. By himself."
Burrus said his coverage capabilities are overlooked by those who watch him play. He said that the question marks about how he handles coverage are there because of his role at Warren Central -- he plays more of a true end as an edge rusher most of time.
Burrus is scheduled to visit Michigan State on May 31.
