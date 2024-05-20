EXCLUSIVE: Spartans 2025 Target LaRue Zamorano Discusses Recruiting Process
Michigan State football has been hot on the recruiting trail. Last week, the Spartans secured three 2025 commits on three consecutive days -- a linebacker, a tight end, and a running back. All were Midwest or in-state prospects.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has also been recruiting the west coast heavily. He wants to maintain the pipeline he built in the region from his time as head coach at Oregon State.
Three-star cornerback LaRue Zamorano, from Corona, California, has Michigan State in his top teams. Among the Spartans are Arizona, Oregon, USC, Penn State, Kansas, and Washington.
247Sports has Zamorano rated as a high three-star, the No. 49 player in California and the No. 50 cornerback in the 2025 class.
Zamorano told Spartan Nation that cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin has played a big part in the recruiting process, and is one of the big reasons he thinks so highly about Michigan State.
"He [Martin] believes in me," Zamorano said. "I would like to go to a place that believes in me ... he makes you feel like a priority ... I just want a program that's going to develop me on and off the field. After football, life after football as well. So I'd like to go to a school to get a good education. That's what I'm looking for ... I would love a defensive back coach to develop me on the field, off the field."
Michigan State has solidified the defensive backfield recently. The program has secured multiple defensive backs in the transfer portal. In the last few weeks, the Spartans have earned three cornerback transfer commits alone.
Ed Woods, a former Arizona State cornerback, was the No. 54 cornerback in the portal, per 247Sports.
Last week, former North Carolina corner Lejond Cavazos committed to Michigan State. Perhaps the most exciting defensive back the Spartans picked up from the portal was former LSU Tiger Jeremiah Hughes. Hughes was a highly touted recruit who played in every game as a true freshman. He will have three years of eligibility yet.
Zamorano is favored to go to USC, per 247Sports. He mentioned to Spartan Nation that both USC and Michigan State are high on his list of teams.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
