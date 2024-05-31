EXCLUSIVE: Spartans 2025 Target Nolan Davenport Discusses Big Ten
Nolan Davenport is a three-star offensive lineman who plays for one of the richest football programs in Ohio, if not the country, in Massillon. His high school has produced college and NFL talent, such as linebacker Chris Spielman.
Davenport is in the heart of Big Ten country -- his home state belongs to the Ohio State Buckeyes, and he is surrounded by Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State. Among Davenport's top teams, per 247Sports, are Michigan State, Wisconsin, and Penn State -- all Big Ten schools. He said that growing up, the Buckeyes were his "dream school."
"Growing up, that was my dream -- to play in the Big Ten," Davenport said. "I mean, I always remember watching the one commercial where all the schools pop up on the map, like, growing up watching that, I wanted to play in the Big Ten. I think any programs, realistically, you know, great coaches, they'll just help. The recognition in the Big Ten of the [offensive line] play. Hopefully I grow and develop as a player, I'm not remotely close to where I need to be yet ... but hopefully I get drafted."
Davenport said the possibility to compete every Saturday against the stout front-sevens of the Big Ten excites him. Davenport also knows what he wants in a program -- he wants to be coached and he looks for leadership. Davenport said that program culture is key, too.
Davenport understands that the process is gradual.
"My first goal, obviously, is to get on the field," he said. "And earn a starting position. Then, realistically, my goal is to be a leader as I grow and become one of the older veterans of the team, lead the younger guys and help them improve, too, and just be a good teammate overall. And then hopefully, but good enough [results] out there that I get drafted."
Davenport will visit Michigan State officially on June 14. The week prior, he will be at Penn State. He is visiting Wisconsin officially on May 31, the first weekend.
Davenport is the No. 31 offensive tackle in the entire 2025 class, despite a late transition to the position
