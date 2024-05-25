EXCLUSIVE: Spartans Target ATH Desmond Straughton Discusses Offseason
Roseville High School's Desmond Straughton is one of the top players in the state of Michigan. Straughton is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports, and he is the No. 6 player in the state. Straughton is classified as an athlete -- he plays both sides of the ball. While Straughton will likely stick to safety at the next level, he is a prolific running back. Straughton is the No. 18 athlete in the 2025 class.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound two-way player has offers from numerous Power Four schools -- Michigan State among them. He is a key target for Jonathan Smith to take another step toward his goal of putting Michigan State at the forefront of in-state recruiting.
Straughton is putting in the work for his senior season at Roseville. For some of his offseason training, Straughton looked to a former teammate who plays for Wisconsin.
"Just trying to get some personal workouts with my trainers ... doing [defensive back] drills with Amare Snowden, he was on the team last year," Snowden told Spartan Nation. "He just came back from Wisconsin, he was on a little break, so he was up here. We did some [defensive back] drills. He was like, mentoring me, teaching me things about [college], what he does, and the [defensive back] drills. He just left, went back to Wisconsin."
Straughton's offseason regimen doesn't just rely on personal trainers and Division 1 Roseville alumnus.
"A few of us just go up to the field, just working out by ourselves, just trying to get that extra work in so we can hopefully make it all the way to November, to the state championship," Straughton said.
Head coach Vernard Snowden has touted Straughton's ability. Snowden is one of the best coaches in the state, turning Roseville into a winning program since his arrival in 2019, and sending numerous players to the college level.
"His athletic ability alone and his work ethic alone is going to take him to places and heights that has been unseen and untapped," Snowden told Spartan Nation in a previous interview. "I think a lot of coaches are going to miss and opportunity on Des ... I think some colleges going to look up in a couple years and be like, 'Wow I remember when Coach Snowden told me about that kid.' ... [Desmond] doesn't have a ceiling. We gonna end up seeing him on Sundays."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.