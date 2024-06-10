Highly Touted Jonathan Smith, Michigan State Target Includes Spartans in Packed Summer Schedule
Class of 2026 wide receiver prospect Davion Brown is one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. Brown is a four-star recruit, per 247Sports, and the fifth-best wide receiver in his class. As a top talent heading into a critical junior season, Brown has a busy summer ahead.
Brown said he will visit Duke soon. Then he goes to Syracuse and Penn State. After that, he will be at an Under Armor camp held at the end of June.
To top it off, Brown said he plans to "add some more in between."
Brown said that Spartans defensive backs coach Blue Adams visited him and that was when he received an offer from the Green and White. He said he wasn't able to talk to Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins "that much," but he knows Hawkins' NFL track record.
Brown said he is looking forward to getting to know Hawkins better when he visits the Spartans. Brown was invited to visit East Lansing in July. When he visits, Brown will be looking for one thing above all else.
"Development. How much the coach [can] develop me on and off the field," Brown told me. "I would rather go to a university where I don't have to hop in the portal -- be able to stick with one team and have a good career. Also, [get] a good education."
Last season, Brown caught 34 passes for 578 yards and five touchdowns. He had eight total touchdowns and averaged 17 yards per catch.
I asked Brown what he thought he did best as a player.
"Score the ball," Brown said. "I'm best when the ball is in my hands. In free space. That's what I think ... I really just go in there with the mindset that no one can stop me no matter what. And I kind of move around the offense, so I'm never in one spot. So that's a factor that helps me when I am playing ... Inside is more fun, it's more traffic. It's more commotion in there. Outside [receiver], outside is like, I do what I do on the outside."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.