Huge News Coming From Top Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Target
Three-star linebacker Grant Beerman is a top priority for Michigan State and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, who is also the linebackers coach. The Spartans have secured two really good 2025 linebackers in DJ White and Di'Mari Malone, but Beerman could stand out from the rest when it is all said and done. It might just be that way already.
Beerman recently announced he will make his decision on July 6th. His top schools are Michigan State, Cincinnati, Purdue, and West Virginia.
Beerman is 6-foot-4, 220-pounds and runs a confirmed 4.54 40 yard dash. Tools and traits to make the Spartans froth over his potential. Beerman visited Michigan State twice, on junior day and then again for a spring practice. He took an official visit on the weekend of June 14th, and it proved huge for the Spartans' case.
Beerman particularly liked Rossi. He said as much when I spoke with him in June.
"When the staff and Coach Rossi got the job at Michigan State, he reached out to me a week or two later right away, really made it clear that you know, he was going to try to talk to me," Beerman had told me. "He was going to recruit me, and Michigan State's original plan when they were good was to recruit Ohio, and that's really what they did. Coach [Brian] Wozniak came into my school a week or two later. They offered me soon ... [Rossi's] genuine, he cares for all his guys, but I think he'll develop me the best. I think he's one of the best coaches that I've talked to. And there's a lot of good ones, but I think he'll develop me ... with how he coaches, and that's a point he made throughout the weekend -- he put up tape of how he can use me in the defense and what I need to improve on and how he'll improve me."
What helps is that Beerman knew Rossi from his time at Minnesota, too. Beerman's last official visit was with West Virginia. Based on conversation with Beerman, it will likely come down between Michigan State and Purdue.
The Spartans have a good chance at Beerman, but it could come down to the wire on July 6th.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.