Incredible Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Target Gets More Hardware
Trey McKenney of Orchard Lake St. Mary's is the top basketball player for the Michigan 2025 class. Per 247Sports Composite, McKenney is the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan and the No. 3 shooting guard in his class. He is the No. 16 player overall.
McKenney competed for the United States U18 National Team and recently helped the squad win gold at the FIBA AmeriCup. Now, McKenney will add more to his trophy case. On Tuesday, the Detroit Free Press named McKenney the Boys Basketball Player of the Year and the Boys Athlete of the Year at the Detroit High School Sports Awards, an event that took place at Fillmore Detroit.
Per the Detroit Free Press, more than 300 athletes were recognized, and there were 30 award winners.
"The Detroit High School Sports Awards are one of 20 regional shows held across the United States," the Free Press wrote. "It's a nine-month student-athlete recognition program that recognizes athletes, coaches, and teams from the Detroit Metro area and surrounding counties."
McKenney was a big contributor in helping the National Team win gold at the AmeriCup competition. He started all six games and averaged the second-most points on the team, 10.8 points per game. McKenney also had 5.3 rebounds per game, 2.2 assists per game, and 1.3 steals per game. He averaged 18.8 minutes of playing time per game.
McKenney helped lead his high school to a state title in March. In the state finals at the Breslin Center, McKenney scored 32 points with 10 rebounds. His stat line for the season was superb: he averaged 22.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.
A scouting report from 2022 cited on 247Sports forecasted McKenney's ability.
"McKenney has a terrific build, is quick, handles it, creates off the dribble and makes shots," 247Sports wrote. "He's pretty impressive right out of the gate with his physical makeup, and his skills are right there as well, especially for a player coming out of his freshman year of high school. He knows how to use his frame to play a power game, but he’s still quick, nimble and plays with very good balance.
"He has the potential to become a national top-50 type prospect in the 2025 class down the road."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
